Zurdo vs Gonzalez results, start time, stream, how to watch, full card

Former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) of Mexico and Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) of Cuba square off at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. The pair meets in the WBA light heavyweight title eliminator headlining the Golden Boy boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Seniesa Estrada (21-0, 8 KOs) puts her WBA minimumweight title on the line when she faces Maria Santizo (9-0, 5 KOs) in a ten-round co-main event. Among other bout featured on the card, Lamont Roach Jr (21-1-1, 9 KOs) and former world champion Rene Alvarado (32-10, 21 KOs) battle it out for a vacant NABA super featherweight title, and 2012 Olympic Bronze medalist Marlen Esparza (10-1, 1 KO) defends her WBC flyweight belt against former world champion Anabel Ortiz (31-4, 4 KOs). The complete lineup can be found below.

How to watch Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez live stream

Main Card: Live on DAZN

United States: Sat, Dec 18 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

United Kingdom: Sat, Dec 19 at 2 am GMT

Australia: Sun, Dec 19 at 1 pm AEDT

Undercard: Live on FIGHTMAG

United States: Sat, Dec 18 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

United Kingdom: Sat, Dec 18 at 10 pm GMT

Australia: Sun, Dec 19 at 9 am AEDT

Zurdo vs Gonzalez fight card

Get the full Zurdo vs Gonzalez fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Main Card

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – WBA light heavyweight title eliminator

Seniesa Estrada vs. Maria Santizo – Estrada’s WBA Minimumweight title

Lamont Roach Jr vs. Rene Alvarado – vacant NABA super featherweight title

Marlen Esparza vs. Anabel Ortiz – Esparza’s WBC flyweight title

Undercard

Victor Morales vs. Rudy Garcia – split draw (96-94, 93-97, 95-95) – vacant WBC International Gold Featherweight title

Ruslan Madiyev def. Luis Hernandez by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 98-92)

Raul Curiel def. Kendo Castaneda by KO (R7 at 1:20) – retains NABF welterweight title

John Ramirez def. Miguel Angel Rebullosa by TKO (R2 at 2:21)

Nick Sullivan def. Erick Garcia Benitez by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)