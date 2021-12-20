Brandon Vieira KO’s Panomdet to become three-time WKN world champion

French Brandon Vieira became a new World Kickboxing Network super bantamweight champion under oriental rules this past Saturday, December 18 at Palais des Sports in Saint-Fons, France. Battling it out in the main event of “La Nuit des Challenges 20”, a protegee of Nasser Kacem faced and defeated Thai Panomdet by knockout in the second round.

With the victory Vieira lifted his third prestigious belt, previously holding WKN world super featherweight titles in two styles of kickboxing simultaneously, oriental rules and low kick. He earned both straps in four months in 2019 in Italy, stopping Alessandro Moretti in Round 2 and scoring a unanimous decision against Nicola Canu after five rounds.

Vieira vs Panomdet replaced the initially announced main event, featuring Yohan Lidon up against Limpasert for WKN super light heavyweight title. The contest fell off due to injury sustained by French star.

The rest of La Nuit des Challenges 20 fight card saw a series of bouts with some of the best French and Thai fighters.

The championship supervisor was Osman Yigin.

La Nuit des Challenges 20 results

Brandon Vieira def. Panomdet by KO (R2) – wins vacant WKN World super bantamweight oriental rules title

Chutong def. Yassine Hamlaoui by KO (R2)

Hakim Hamech def. Zu Zu by KO (R1)

Antar Kacem def. Narutoh Sor Jor Samsak by unanimous decision

Rayan Mekki def. Kaosiam by TKO (R2)

Remy Smith def. Surachet by KO (R2)

Corentin Jallon def. G Muccini by TKO (R1)

Yann Coquet def. Yuri Nepa by TKO (R2)