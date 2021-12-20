Stream Gallen vs Lussick live on Kayo
Boxing

Paul Gallen vs Darcy Lussick fight card, tickets, date, start time, how to watch, PPV cost

Newswire

Gallen vs Lussick live from Sydney

Paul Gallen is back in the ring facing off Darcy Lussick at The Star Event Centre in Sydney, NSW on Wednesday, December 22. The heavyweight battle headlines the final PPV boxing fight card produced in Australia this year. Fans can watch the event titled “Footy Fight Xmas Bash” live stream on Kayo.

Gallen (11-1-1, 6 KOs) was last in action in June when he was stopped by Justis Huni in the tenth round. Prior to that he eliminated Lucas Browne in the first round and defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision. Lussick was in action in December 2019 when he made his pro boxing debut with the first-round TKO against Justin Hodges.

Gallen vs Lussick tickets

Gallen vs Lussick tickets to witness all the action at The Star Event Center are on sale (as of writing). Tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.com.au.

Also on the night the 2020 Summer Olympics bronze medalist Harry Garside makes his pro debut against Sachin Mudaliar (9-1, 1 KOs). Among other Gallen vs Lussick undercard bouts, Joey Leilua faces Chris Heighington, Freddy Lussick takes on Taylan May, and Justin Hodges battles Nathan Ross. In addition, Alex Simon squares off against Tavita Vaoga, and Sam Goodman and Richie Mepranum contest for WBA Oriental super bantamweight title.

How to watch Paul Gallen vs Darcy Lussick live stream, date, time, PPV price

Boxing fans can watch Paul Gallen vs Darcy Lussick live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Wednesday, December 22. PPV start time is 7 pm AEDT. PPV price is $59.95.

Stream Paul Gallen vs Darcy Lussick live on Kayo

The respective Gallen vs Lussick start time in all major cities throughout Australia looks as the following:

  • Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney: 7 pm AEDT
  • Adelaide: 6:30 pm ACDT
  • Brisbane: 6 pm AEST
  • Darwin: 5:30 pm ACST
  • Perth: 4 pm AWST
  • Christmas Island: 3 pm CXT

Gallen vs Lussick fight card

  • Paul Gallen vs. Darcy Lussick, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Harry Garside vs. Sachin Mudaliar, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Chris Heighington vs. Joey Leilua, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Justin Hodges vs. Nathan Ross, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Freddy Lussick vs. Taylan May, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Alex Simon vs. Tavita Vaoga, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Sam Goodman vs. Richie Mepranum, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA Oriental super bantamweight title
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

