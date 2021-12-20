Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba tickets, where to watch, TV, stream, time, undercard

New Jersey-native Vito Mielnicki Jr is set for ‘Christmas Day Homecoming’ when he faces fellow-welterweight and his “toughest opponent to date” Nicholas DeLomba in a ten-round headliner of PBC Fight Night card live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, December 25. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 26.

Mielnicki Jr (9-1, 6 KOs) won his previous bout by TKO in the second round against Noah Kidd to rebound from the defeat by majority decision against James Martin. DeLomba (16-3, 5 KOs) lost his previous outing by unanimous decision against Richardson Hitchins, which snapped his five-win streak.

Mielnicki vs DeLomba tickets

Mielnicki vs DeLomba tickets to witness all the action at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, December 25 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba live on Fox and Fox Deportes TV channels. The date is Saturday, December 25. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The date and time when Mielnicki vs DeLomba airs live in the UK and Australia – Sunday, December 26 at 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT, respectively. Broadcast details are yet to be confirmed.

International live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Mielnicki vs DeLomba undercard

The co-main event is an eight-round middleweight bout between unbeaten Joey Spencer and Limberth Ponce.

Spencer (13-0, 9 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against James Martin. Ponce (18-4, 11 KOs) won his previous bout against Chris Grays via third-round TKO.

The rest of Mielnicki vs DeLomba undercard is yet to be confirmed. The list of bouts is expected to be announced shortly, and will be added. The current lineup can be found below.

Mielnicki vs DeLomba fight card

The current Mielnicki vs DeLomba fight card looks as the following:

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Nicholas DeLomba, 10 rounds, welterweight

Joey Spencer vs. Limberth Ponce, 8 rounds, middleweight