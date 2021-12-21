Dignum vs Dennis tops MTK Fight Night at York Hall on Feb 11

Danny Dignum defends his WBO European middleweight title against Grant Dennis headlining the MTK Fight Night card at York Hall in London. In the co-feature Gary Cully defends his WBO European lightweight title against Artjoms Ramlavs.

The event airs live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and IFL TV internationally. Tickets information to witness all the action at the venue as it happens is yet to be confirmed.

Dignum (13-0-1, 7 KOs) is back following his split draw with Andrey Sirotkin in April, turning his attention to former Southern Area champion Dennis (17-3, 3 KOs) for an all-British showdown. Cully (13-0, 7 KOs) returns after two wins via stoppage in 2021, as he now goes up against Ramlavs (14-1, 8 KOs), who has only lost to Archie Sharp during his career.

Also on the card Nina Hughes (1-0) up against Bec Connolly (3-11). As well in action Shiloh Defreitas (2-0, 2 KOs), Jamie Robinson (11-4-2, 3 KOs), Joe Giles (1-0), Will Hamilton (3-0, 2 KOs), Jordan Flynn (3-0) and George Mitchell (2-0, 1 KO). In addition, Bilal Fawaz makes his pro boxing debut.

The finalized list of bouts featured on the MTK Fight Night: Dignum vs Dennis card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The current lineup can be found below.

MTK Fight Night fight card

Danny Dignum vs. Grant Dennis – Dignum’s WBO European middleweight title

Gary Cully vs. Artjoms Ramlavs – Cully’s WBO European lightweight title

Nina Hughes vs. Bec Connolly

Shiloh Defreitas vs. TBA

Jamie Robinson vs. TBA

Joe Giles vs. TBA

Will Hamilton vs. TBA

Jordan Flynn vs. TBA

George Mitchell vs. TBA

Bilal Fawaz vs. TBA