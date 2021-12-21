Stream Gallen vs Lussick live on Kayo
Kickboxing

Francesco Picca KO’s Davide Pellini to win WKN Italian Lightweight Grand Prix (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Francesco Picca Simply the Best at Invictus Arena 29 in Rome

Italian kickboxer Francesco Picca came out on top at Invictus Arena 29 held this past Saturday, December 18 in Rome, where he took all WKN National Lightweight Grand Prix contested in the format of a four-man knockout tournament.

In the opening round Picca scored a unanimous decision against Badr Gazhy. In the championship bout he knocked out Davide Pellini in the second round. On the way to the final the latter defeated Roberto Marinotti by unanimous decision.

Earlier in his career Picca collected WKN Italian and International titles, as well as won the four-man International Grand Prix. He also challenged for European belt against David Ruiz Marrero in a bout that ended in No Contest.

Invictus Arena 29 was promoted by Riccardo Lecca.

The fight results can be found below, while the video of knockout is available up top.

Invictus Arena 29 results

WKN Italian Super Lightweight Kickboxing Grand Prix

Semi-final

  • Francesco Picca (Rome) def. Badr Ghazi (Messina) by unanimous decision
  • Davide Pellini (Perugia) def. Roberto Marinotti (Bari) by unanimous decision

Final

  • Francesco Picca (Rome) def. Davide Pellini (Perugia) by KO (R2)
KickboxingNewsResultsVideo

