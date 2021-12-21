Paul Gallen vs Darcy Lussick weigh-in results – Live Now

Paul Gallen and Darcy Lussick square off in a boxing match live on pay-per-view from The Star Event Centre in Sydney, NSW on Wednesday, December 22. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Tickets to witness all the action at the fight venue on the fight date can be purchased through Ticketek.com.au. Other fans can watch the event live stream on pay-per-view on Main Event on Kayo.

The weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Tuesday, December 21 at 12 pm AEDT. Live stream is available on No Limit Boxing page on Facebook.

Get the full Gallen vs Lussick fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Gallen vs Lussick fight card

Main Card

Paul Gallen vs. Darcy Lussick, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Harry Garside vs. Sachin Mudaliar, 6 rounds, lightweight

Chris Heighington vs. Joey Leilua, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Freddy Lussick vs. Taylan May, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Sam Goodman vs. Richie Mepranum, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA Oriental super bantamweight title

Justin Hodges vs. Nathan Ross (94.02 kg), 3 rounds, heavyweight

Alex Simon (136.7 kg) vs. Tavita Vaoga (110.42 kg), 4 rounds, heavyweight

Ella Boot (64.82 kg) vs. Enja Prest (65.85 kg), 4 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Natalie Hills (51.28 kg) vs. Linn Sandstrom (51.86 kg), 6 rounds, super flyweight – ANBF Australasian syper flyweight title

Kate McLaren (64.4 kg) vs. Malakay Moukayber (63.3 kg), 4 rounds, welterweight