Search
Boxing

Paul Gallen vs Darcy Lussick weigh-in results – Live Now

Newswire
Paul Gallen weighs-in
Paul Gallen weighs-in | Pic: Facebook/paulgallen13/No Limit Boxing

Gallen vs Lussick live from Sydney

Paul Gallen and Darcy Lussick square off in a boxing match live on pay-per-view from The Star Event Centre in Sydney, NSW on Wednesday, December 22. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Tickets to witness all the action at the fight venue on the fight date can be purchased through Ticketek.com.au. Other fans can watch the event live stream on pay-per-view on Main Event on Kayo.

The weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Tuesday, December 21 at 12 pm AEDT. Live stream is available on No Limit Boxing page on Facebook.

Get the full Gallen vs Lussick fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Stream Paul Gallen vs Darcy Lussick live on Kayo

Gallen vs Lussick fight card

Main Card

  • Paul Gallen vs. Darcy Lussick, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Harry Garside vs. Sachin Mudaliar, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Chris Heighington vs. Joey Leilua, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Paul Gallen vs Darcy Lussick fight card, tickets, date, start time, how to watch, PPV cost

  • Freddy Lussick vs. Taylan May, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Sam Goodman vs. Richie Mepranum, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA Oriental super bantamweight title
  • Justin Hodges vs. Nathan Ross (94.02 kg), 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Alex Simon (136.7 kg) vs. Tavita Vaoga (110.42 kg), 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Ella Boot (64.82 kg) vs. Enja Prest (65.85 kg), 4 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

  • Natalie Hills (51.28 kg) vs. Linn Sandstrom (51.86 kg), 6 rounds, super flyweight – ANBF Australasian syper flyweight title
  • Kate McLaren (64.4 kg) vs. Malakay Moukayber (63.3 kg), 4 rounds, welterweight
