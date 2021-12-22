Paul Gallen TKO’s Darcy Lussick in Round 3 – video of stoppage

Paul Gallen came out on top taking the win against Darcy Lussick via third-round TKO, when the pair squared off in a boxing match at The Star Event Centre in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, December 22. The contest headlined the card titled “Footy Fight Xmas Bash” live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

With the victory Gallen rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against Justis Juni and improves to 11-1-1, 6 KOs. Lussick drops to 1-1, 1 KOs.

Check out the video of stoppage below.

Gallen earns the stoppage win early in the third. #GallenLussick pic.twitter.com/D2zi4PPKrq — Tom Naghten (@tnatts93) December 22, 2021

Get Gallen vs Lussick full fight card results and updates.