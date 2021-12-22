Gallen vs Lussick results, start time, live stream, where to watch, main event, undercard

Paul Gallen (11-1-1, 6 KOs) and Darcy Lussick (1-0, 1 KOs) square off in a heavyweight bout headlining “Footy Fight Xmas Bash” at The Star Event Centre in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, December 22. Tickets to witness all the action can be purchased through Ticketek. Boxing fans can also watch the event live stream on pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo.

In the co-main event the 2020 Summer Olympics bronze medalist Harry Garside makes his pro boxing debut in a lightweight battle against Sachin Mudaliar (9-1, 1 KOs). Also making their first appearance inside the squared circle as the pro boxers Chris Heighington and Joey Leilua as they meet in a clash of heavyweights, and Freddy Lussick and Taylan May facing off at cruiserweight. In addition, unbeaten Sam Goodman (9-0, 5 KOs) and Richie Mepranum (36-8-1, 11 KOs) battle it out for WBA Oriental super bantamweight title. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Paul Gallen vs Darcy Lussick live stream

Boxing fans can watch Paul Gallen vs Darcy Lussick live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Wednesday, December 22 at 7 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $59.95.

Gallen vs Lussick undercard begins an hour earlier live on Kayo and Fox Sports 507.

Paul Gallen vs Darcy Lussick results

Ella Boot def. Enja Prest by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Natalie Hills def. Linn Sandstrom by unanimous decision (58-57, 59-55, 58-56)

Malakay Moukayber vs. Kate McLaren – majority draw (38-38, 38-38, 39-37)

Paul Gallen vs Darcy Lussick live blog

7:38 pm AEDT

Up next Alex Simon up against Tavita Vaoga in a four-rounder at heavyweight.

7:37 pm AEDT

Ella Boot defeats Enja Prest by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the figh 40-36.

That was one of the worst decisions I’ve ever seen in boxing, Enja Prest was up 2-1 heading into that final round. Disgusting judges’ performance. #GallenLussick — Aymon Bertah (@AymonBertah) December 22, 2021

7:01 pm AEDT

6:57 pm AEDT

Kicking off the action live on pay-per-view Ella Boot faces Enja Prest in a four-rounder at welterweight.

6:55 pm AEDT

6:54 pm AEDT

Natalie Hills defeats Linn Sandstrom by unanimous decision. The scored were 58-57, 59-55 and 58-56.

6:36 pm AEDT

Ebanie Bridges aka “The Blonde Bomber” is in attendance.

6:32 pm AEDT

Up next Natalie Hills vs Linn Sandstrom for ANBF Australasian super flyweight title. The bout is scheduled for 6 rounds.

6:29 pm AEDT

Malakay Moukayber vs Kate McLaren ends in majority draw. Two judges scored the fight 38-38, while one judge had it 39-37 in favor of Moukayber.

6:05 pm AEDT

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is part of broadcast team.

Ready to get started for #GallenLussick and great to have @alexvolkanovski as part of the coverage on @FOXSportsAUS and @MainEventTV tonight ? pic.twitter.com/tZS2MBHcFQ — Ben Damon (@ben_damon) December 22, 2021

5:51 pm AEDT

First up: Kate McLaren and Malakay Moukayber square off in a four-rounder at welterweight.

Kate McLaren vs Malakay Moukayber | Facebook/No Limit Boxing

4:43 pm AEDT

Gallen vs Lussick: Who you got? | Twitter/MainEventTV

4:40 pm AEDT

Highlights from Paul Gallen.

Can Paul Gallen walk out of the ring victorious TONIGHT



Order Now: https://t.co/1BufbGCH9L pic.twitter.com/33kvO7UoDy — MAIN EVENT (@MainEventTV) December 21, 2021

4:31 pm AEDT

This was Darcy Lussick in his pro boxing debut.

Is Darcy Lussick the man to stop Paul Gallen in his tracks ahead of Christmas?



Order Now: https://t.co/1BufbGUi1j pic.twitter.com/ps6Zk0x0HL — MAIN EVENT (@MainEventTV) December 21, 2021

4:01 pm AEDT

And here is Paul Gallen vs Darcy Lussick tale of the tape.

Paul Gallen vs Darcy Lussick tale of the tape | Twitter/MainEventTV

3:55 pm AEDT

Here is the fight card for tonight. The eight-fight PPV fight card follows the two-fight undercard. Check out the full lineup below.

Gallen vs Lussick fight card | Twitter/MainEventTV

3:26 pm AEDT

Kicking off live blog. In case you missed it, check out below the video of final faceoff at the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the showdown.

