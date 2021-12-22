Conceicao vs Martinez date set for Jan 29 in Tulsa, tickets

Robson Conceicao faces Xavier Martinez live from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, January 29. The contest features Olympic gold medalist and recent world title challenger from Brazil up against hard-charging Sacramento native Xavier Martinez, who has recently signed a multi-fight deal with Top Rank. The pair squares off in WBC junior lightweight title eliminator.

Advertisements

The date when Conceicao vs Martinez airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 30.

Conceicao vs Martinez tickets

Conceicao vs Martinez tickets to witness all the action at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa are on sale. Tickets, starting at $49.50, can be purchased at tickets.hardrockcasinotulsa.com and at the Box Office at 918-384-ROCK (7625).

Other boxing fans can watch Conceicao Martinez live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and live stream on ESPN+ in the United States beginning at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, Sky Sports in the United Kingdom starting at 3 am GMT, and ESPN on Kayo in Australia commencing at 2 pm AEDT. International broadcast is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation. Undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+.

“This has all the makings of a special, action-packed main event,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Conceicao nearly defeated the great Oscar Valdez for the title, while Martinez is a young kid hoping to make a name in the 130-pound division.”

Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez – WBC junior lightweight title eliminator

Robson Conceicao (16-1, 8 KOs), from Bahia, Brazil, captured a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, capping a 400-plus fight amateur career that included wins over the likes of Cuba’s Lazaro Alvarez and a razor-thin defeat to Vasiliy Lomachenko at the 2011 World Championships. After nearly five years as an unbeaten pro, Conceicao challenged WBC world champion Valdez in September. Conceicao built an early lead, but Valdez rallied late to shade the unanimous decision.

Conceicao said: “Nothing can stop me. Nothing can make me lose focus. I remain firm towards my goal of becoming a world champion. My last fight was just a minor setback. I’m going to make sure that all my hard work and sacrifices will not be in vain.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to be the main event and to face an undefeated fighter like Xavier Martinez. I’m sure we will give the fans a great show.”

Xavier Martinez (17-0, 11 KOs) began boxing at the age of 6 in Sacramento and compiled an 85-10 amateur record before turning pro in June 2015. He stepped up in 2019 with knockout wins over Jessie Cris Rosales and John Vincent Moralde and survived a gut check versus former interim world champion Claudio Marrero the following year. Martinez was knocked down twice in the eighth round, but outboxed Marrero in the championship rounds to earn a unanimous decision. He last fought in May and dominated veteran Juan Carlos Burgos over 10 rounds.

Martinez said: “It was a dream to get a multi-year promotional deal with Top Rank and a shot to be the main event on ESPN. This is my chance to show the world I’m one of the best in the 130-pound division and work towards my goal of becoming a world champion under the Top Rank banner.”

“Xavier is positioned to write his destiny, and the stage is set,” said Rick Mirigian, Martinez’s manager. “He can bring back the sport to Sacramento in a big way and fulfill his dream of becoming a world champion. Thank you to Top Rank for getting this done and believing in Xavier.”

Conceicao vs Martinez fight card

The list of bouts featured on Conceicao vs Martinez undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez, 10 rounds – WBC junior lightweight title eliminator