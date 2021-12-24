Search
Cheap Shot: Bob Sapp punches Remy Bonjasky on the ground (video)

'You can't do that'

Bob Sapp is one of the most charismatic and recognizable fighters from the heydays of K-1. Check out the video up top going back to October 2003 when “The Beast” faced Remy Bonjasky in the bout that ended in the second-round disqualification due to an illegal punch on the ground.

