Bob Sapp is one of the most charismatic and recognizable fighters from the heydays of K-1. Check out the video up top going back to October 2003 when “The Beast” faced Remy Bonjasky in the bout that ended in the second-round disqualification due to an illegal punch on the ground.
Cheap Shot: Bob Sapp punches Remy Bonjasky on the ground (video)
'You can't do that'
