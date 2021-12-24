Kubrat Pulev vs Junior Dos Santos tops Triad Combat 2 in February, date to be confirmed

The second edition of Triad Combat is set to take place end of February, featuring Kubrat Pulev up against Junior Dos Santos in the nine-round heavyweight main event. In the seven-round co-main event Chad Dawson faces Vitor Belfort at cruiserweight. The exact date, location and tickets information is expected to be announced shortly. Fans can watch the event live stream on FITE TV.

Advertisements

The Triad Combat debut was held in November live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX featuring seven bouts and a full concert by musical icons Metallica.

At Triad Combat I, Kubrat Pulev dominated and stopped Frank Mir at the end of the opening stanza. Compiling a record of 28-2 with fourteen knockouts over his eleven years as a professional, Pulev’s only losses came in world championship fights to Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua.

Training out of American Top Team in Coconut Grove, FL, Junior Dos Santos is deep in preparations for his first fight in Triad Combat. His professional MMA record of 21-9 with 15 knockouts includes three ‘Knockout of the Night’ (UFC), three ‘Fight of the Night’ (UFC), the longest winning streak in UFC heavyweight division history (0), and the second most knockout wins in heavyweight history (10).

Sporting a pro boxing record of 36-5 with 19 knockouts, Chad Dawson is a three-time former light heavyweight boxing world champion. He was fan favorite from 2007 to 2012 with the victories over world champions Bernard Hopkins, Glen Johnson (twice), Antonio Tarver (twice) and Tomasz Adamek.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort (28-14, 18 KO’s) is returning to action following a first-round knockout of boxing legend Evander Holyfield in September. He still holds numerous UFC records including most knockouts in UFC history (12) and most first round finishes in UFC history (13).

Triad Combat incorporates boxing and MMA rules. The fighters compete in a specially designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds wearing crossover gloves and with holding allowed.

Additional bouts are expected to be announced shortly.