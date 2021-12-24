Vito Mielnicki Jr discusses homecoming bout versus Nicholas DeLomba (audio)

Rising welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr faces Nicholas DeLomba in ‘Christmas Day Homecoming’ at from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday December 25, which makes it Sunday December 26 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event New Jersey-native joined The PBC Podcast to discuss his homecoming bout, that airs live on FOX in the US and FITE TV internationally.

Mielnicki vs DeLomba tickets to witness all the action at Prudential Center can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The PBC Podcast also features hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal as they recap last weekend’s action and go Toe to Toe over the next opponent for Deontay Wilder looking ahead to the all-heavyweight PBC FOX Sports pay-per-view extravaganza on Saturday, January 1. Check it out below.

Get the full Mielnicki vs DeLomba fight card.