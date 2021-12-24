Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba weigh-in results

Vito Mielnicki Jr faces Nicholas DeLomba in a ten-round welterweight bout live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday December 25, which makes it Sunday December 26 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The event airs live on FOX in the United States and live stream on FITE TV internationally.

The official Mielnicki vs DeLomba weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, December 24 at Prudential Center. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm ET / 9 am PT, which makes it 5 pm GMT in the UK, and 4 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, December 25.

Get the full Mielnicki vs DeLomba fight card below. Weigh-in results will follow.

Mielnicki vs DeLomba fight card

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Nicholas DeLomba, 10 rounds, welterweight

Joey Spencer vs. Limberth Ponce, 8 rounds, middleweight

Keeshawn Williams vs. Anthony Velazquez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Clay Collard, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Travon Marshall vs. Brian Jones, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Rajon Chance vs. Elon de Jesus, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Michael Angeletti vs. Juan Muro, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Michael Anderson vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Malik Nelson vs. Prince Martin, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Vincent Gigante vs. Robbie Anthony Rose, 4 rounds, welterweight

Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. George Gethers, 4 rounds, welterweight

Elijah Flores vs. Shannon Hawkins, 4 rounds, super lightweight