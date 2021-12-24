Search
Boxing

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba weigh-in results

Newswire
Vito Mielnicki Jr weighs-in
Vito Mielnicki Jr | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

Mielnicki vs DeLomba live from Newark

Vito Mielnicki Jr faces Nicholas DeLomba in a ten-round welterweight bout live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday December 25, which makes it Sunday December 26 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The event airs live on FOX in the United States and live stream on FITE TV internationally.

The official Mielnicki vs DeLomba weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, December 24 at Prudential Center. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm ET / 9 am PT, which makes it 5 pm GMT in the UK, and 4 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, December 25.

Get the full Mielnicki vs DeLomba fight card below. Weigh-in results will follow.

Mielnicki vs DeLomba fight card

  • Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Nicholas DeLomba, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Joey Spencer vs. Limberth Ponce, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Keeshawn Williams vs. Anthony Velazquez, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Yoelvis Gomez vs. Clay Collard, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Travon Marshall vs. Brian Jones, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Rajon Chance vs. Elon de Jesus, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Michael Angeletti vs. Juan Muro, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba tickets, where to watch, TV, stream, time, undercard

  • Michael Anderson vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Malik Nelson vs. Prince Martin, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Vincent Gigante vs. Robbie Anthony Rose, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. George Gethers, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Elijah Flores vs. Shannon Hawkins, 4 rounds, super lightweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097