Kenneth Sims Jr faces Keeshawn Williams in Mielnicki vs DeLomba undercard headliner

Welterweight contender Kenneth Sims Jr takes on undefeated prospect Keeshawn Williams in an eight-round showdown live from Prudential Center in on Newark, NJ on Saturday December 25, which makes it Sunday December 26 in the UK and Australia. The contest headlines PBC Fight Night live stream on FS1, serving as Mielnicki vs DeLomba undercard.

Also on the undercard, beginning at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT, unbeaten super welterweight prospect Travon Marshall (3-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Brian Jones (15-12, 9 KOs) in a in a four/six-round battle, and a six-round welterweight match between Newark’s Michael Anderson (21-3-1, 15 KOs) and Mexico’s Noe Lopez (10-4-1, 4 KOs). The event is headlined by welterweight prospect and New Jersey-native Vito Mielnicki Jr taking on Nicholas DeLomba in the 10-round tilt live on FOX and live stream FITE TV internationally, starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am GMT in the UK and 12 pm AEDT in Australia.

In the evening’s co-main event unbeaten prospect Joey Spencer battles Mexico’s Limberth Ponce in an eight-round middleweight bout. In addition, featherweights Rajon Chance and Elon de Jesus duel in a six-round rematch, and unbeaten super welterweight prospect Yoelvis Gomez faces Clay Collard in a six-round attraction.

Kenneth Sims Jr vs Keeshawn Williams tops PBC Fight Night live on FS1

The 27-year-old Sims (16-2-1, 5 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since a career-best victory in May saw him earn a decision over the previously unbeaten Elvis Rodriguez. A Chicago-native, Sims has won four of his last five fights dating back to a 2018 draw against Montana Love.

Fighting out of his native Washington, D.C., Williams (8-0-1, 2 KOs) will look to close out 2021 with a second victory after defeating Antonio Sanchez by unanimous decision in August. The 24-year-old had previously beaten Gaku Takahashi in January 2020 as part of a seven-bout winning streak dating back to a split-draw in his second pro fight.

The non-televised undercard includes Malik Nelson (1-0, 1 KO) facing Prince Martin (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round super bantamweight contest. Rounding out the lineup are three fighters making their pro debuts as welterweight Dwyke Flemmings takes on George Gethers (0-2) in a four-round fight, super lightweight Elijah Flores steps in for a four-round attraction against Shannon Hawkins (0-2) and welterweight Vincent Gigante competes in a four-round duel against Robbie Rose (0-1).

Mielnicki vs DeLomba fight card

The full Mielnicki vs DeLomba fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Nicholas DeLomba, 10 rounds, welterweight

Rajon Chance vs. Elon de Jesus, 6 rounds, featherweight

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Clay Collard, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Joey Spencer vs. Limberth Ponce, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Keeshawn Williams, 6 rounds, welterweight

Travon Marshall vs. Brian Jones, 4/6 rounds, super welterweight

Michael Anderson vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Non-televised undercard

Malik Nelson vs. Prince Martin, 4 rounds, bantamweight (swing bout)

Vincent Gigante vs. Robbie Anthony Rose, 4 rounds, welterweight

Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. George Gethers, 4 rounds, welterweight

Elijah Flores vs. Shannon Hawkins, 4 rounds, super lightweight