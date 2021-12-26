Top 4: UFC 2021 Submission of the Year nominees (video)

Following the 2021 Knockout of the Year Nominees, UFC hit the stream with the Top 4 Submission of the Year Nominees. The list includes Vicente Luque’s victory over Tyron Woodley at UFC 260, Brandon Moreno’s submission of Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263, Glover Teixeira’s win against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267, and Khamzat Chimaev technical submission of Li Jingliang also at UFC 267.

You can watch the video up top and drop your comment below.

2021 Submission of the Year Nominees