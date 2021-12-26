Search
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
UFC

UFC 2021 Knockout of the Year – make your pick (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Top 4

UFC hit the stream with a video compilation featuring the 2021 Knockout of the Year nominees. The Top 4 list includes Jiri Prochazka’s spinning back elbow KO of Dominick Reyes, Rose Namajunas’ head kick KO of Zhang Weili, Ignacio Bahamondes’ spinning wheel kick KO of Roosevelt Roberts, and Kamaru Usman’s devastating punch KO of Jorge Masvidal.

You can watch it up top and drop your comment below.

2021 Knockout of the Year Nominees

  • Jiri Prochazka KO’s Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25 (spinning back elbow, R2 at 4:29)
  • Rose Namajunas KO’s Zhang Weili at UFC 261 (head kick, R1 at 1:18)
  • Ignacio Bahamondes KO’s Roosevelt Roberts at UFC Vegas 34 (spinning wheel kick, R3 at 4:55)
  • Kamaru Usman KO’s Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 (punch, R2 at 1:02)

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream UFC live on ESPN+

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097