UFC 2021 Knockout of the Year – make your pick (video)

UFC hit the stream with a video compilation featuring the 2021 Knockout of the Year nominees. The Top 4 list includes Jiri Prochazka’s spinning back elbow KO of Dominick Reyes, Rose Namajunas’ head kick KO of Zhang Weili, Ignacio Bahamondes’ spinning wheel kick KO of Roosevelt Roberts, and Kamaru Usman’s devastating punch KO of Jorge Masvidal.

