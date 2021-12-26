New Jersey-native Vito Mielnicki Jr and fellow-welterweight Nicholas DeLomba squared off at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday December 25, which made it Sunday December 26 in the UK and Australia. The contest headlined a Premier Boxing Champions event, billed as “Christmas Day Homecoming”, live on FOX in the US and FITE TV internationally.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout end prior to the final bell. Mielnicki, who was in control throughout the fight, took the win via tenth-round TKO, after the corner of DeLomba had enough seeing their fighter taking damage and stopped the fight.

With the victory Vito Mielnicki Jr improves to 10-1, 7 KOs and secures the second straight victory. Nicholas DeLomba drops to 16-4, 5 KO and suffers the second defeat in a row.

You can watch Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba full fight video highlights up top and below.

Mielnicki vs DeLomba full fight video highlights

Here comes local favorite Vito Mielnicki Jr.

Vito Mielnicki locked in as he makes his way to the ring #MielnickiDeLomba pic.twitter.com/RkFsrckkr1 — Boxing Insider.com (@BoxingInsider) December 26, 2021

Mielnicki in control.

DeLomba’s corner stops the fight.

This massive right hand from @vitomeilnickijr lead to Delomba's corner waving off the fight. #MielnickiDelomba #PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/cTqap9Qqd2 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) December 26, 2021

