Mielnicki vs DeLomba live stream, results, start time, how to watch, main event, full fight card

New Jersey-native Vito Mielnicki Jr (9-1, 6 KOs) and Nicholas DeLomba (16-3, 5 KOs) square off live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday December 25, which makes it Sunday December 26 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for ten rounds welterweight bout headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event billed as “Christmas Day Homecoming”. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Rajon Chance (5-0-1, 5 KOs) faces fellow-unbeaten Elon de Jesus (3-0-1, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight. Also on the card Yoelvis Gomez (4-0, 4 KOs) takes on Clay Collard (9-5-3, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight and Limberth Ponce (18-4, 11 KOs) battles Joey Spencer (13-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba live stream

United States

Broadcast: FOX

Date: Saturday, December 25

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Sunday, December 26

Time: 1 am GMT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Sunday, December 26

Time: 12 pm AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on event broadcast page

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba results

Joey Spencer def. Limberth Ponce by KO (R5)

Kenneth Sims Jr def. Keeshawn Williams by unanimous decision (77-75, 79-73, 79-73)

Travon Marshall def. Brian Jones by TKO (corner stoppage, R4 at 2:18)

Michael Anderson def. Noe Alejandro Lopez by knockout (R3)

Robbie Anthony Rose def. Vincent Gigante by majority decision (38-38, 39-37, 39-37)

Dwyke Flemmings Jr def. George Gethers by KO (R1)

Elijah Flores def. Shannon Hawkins by KO (R2)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba live blog

Advertisements

To refresh the feed click here.

8:45 pm ET / 12:45 pm AEDT

Up next: Yoelvis Gomez faces Clay Collard in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

8:43 pm ET / 12:43 pm AEDT

If you guessed @JSNation_ was going to win by KO, you were right ??! #SpencerPonce #PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/tbMM47kPZy — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) December 26, 2021

8:06 pm ET / 12:06 pm AEDT

First up on the main card Joey Spencer takes on Limberth Ponce. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

7:59 pm ET / 11:59 am AEDT

Kenneth Sims Jr defeats Keeshawn Williams by unanimous decision. The scores were: 77-75, 79-73, 79-73.

Kenneth Sims Kr. defeats Keeshawn Williams by UD on #PBConFS1, improving his record to 17-2-1, with 5KOs. #SimsWilliams



Head to @pbconfox for more boxing action featuring @VitoMielnickiJr, @JSNation_ and more! pic.twitter.com/4KQF3IP02p — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) December 26, 2021

7:38 pm ET / 11:38 am AEDT

7:02 pm ET / 11:02 am AEDT

Travon Marshall defeats Brian Jones via fourth-round TKO.

At the request of Brian Jones' corner this fight is over! Trevon Marshall wins by TKO and improves his flawless record to 4-0, with 3KOs. #MarshallJones #PBConFS1 pic.twitter.com/gg66nijR2z — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) December 25, 2021

6:50 pm ET / 10:50 am AEDT

Travon Marshall dominating Brian Jones, tagging him with big shots, landing with accuracy. #MarshallJones #PBConFS1 pic.twitter.com/fQdHcLjIdC — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) December 25, 2021

6:31 pm ET / 10:31 am AEDT

Michael Anderson stops Noe Alejandro Lopez in the third round.

Michael Anderson opened RD3 with a ? with two back-to-back knockdowns, ending this fight by KO! #AndersonLopez #PBConFS1 pic.twitter.com/NAd4CZPZ1x — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) December 25, 2021

6:09 pm ET / 10:09 am AEDT

Your main event tale of the tape.

Mielnicki vs DeLomba tale of the tape | Twitter/PremierBoxing

6:00 pm ET / 10:00 am AEDT

PBS Fight Night on FS1 starts now. First up Michael Anderson up against Noe Alejandro Lopez in a six-rounder at welterweight.

5:59 pm ET / 9:59 am AEDT

The first fight of the card saw Elijah Flores making a dominant pro debut with the second-round KO against Shannon Hawkins.

5:57 pm ET / 9:57 am AEDT

More non-televised undercard results: Robbie Anthony Rose took a majority decision against TikTok star Vincent Gigante. The scores were 38-38, 39-37 and 39-37.

5:55 pm ET / 9:55 am AEDT

Dwyke Flemmings Jr makes a successful pro debut with the first-round stoppage, after dropping George Gethers twice.

3:31 pm ET / 7:31 am AEDT

And here is the three-fight Mielnicki vs DeLomba undercard live stream on FS1. Headlining the undercard action Kenneth Sims Jr faces off Keeshawn Williams. Live stream starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT in the US, which makes it 11 pm GMT in the UK and 10 am AEDT in Australia.

Mielnicki vs DeLomba undercard | Twitter/premierboxing

3:26 pm ET / 7:26 am AEDT

Kicking off live blog. In case you missed it, check out the event trailer below.

Mielnicki vs DeLomba fight card

The four-fight Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba main card follows the three-fight undercard. The action begins on a non-televised undercard. The lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Nicholas DeLomba, 10 rounds, welterweight

Rajon Chance vs. Elon de Jesus, 6 rounds, featherweight

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Clay Collard, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Joey Spencer vs. Limberth Ponce, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Keeshawn Williams, 6 rounds, welterweight

Travon Marshall vs. Brian Jones, 4/6 rounds, super welterweight

Michael Anderson vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Non-televised undercard

Malik Nelson vs. Prince Martin, 4 rounds, bantamweight (swing bout)

Vincent Gigante vs. Robbie Anthony Rose, 4 rounds, welterweight

Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. George Gethers, 4 rounds, welterweight

Elijah Flores vs. Shannon Hawkins, 4 rounds, super lightweight