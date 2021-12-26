Mielnicki vs DeLomba live stream, results, start time, how to watch, main event, full fight card

New Jersey-native Vito Mielnicki Jr (9-1, 6 KOs) and Nicholas DeLomba (16-3, 5 KOs) square off live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday December 25, which makes it Sunday December 26 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for ten rounds welterweight bout headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event billed as “Christmas Day Homecoming”. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.
In the co-main event Rajon Chance (5-0-1, 5 KOs) faces fellow-unbeaten Elon de Jesus (3-0-1, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight. Also on the card Yoelvis Gomez (4-0, 4 KOs) takes on Clay Collard (9-5-3, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight and Limberth Ponce (18-4, 11 KOs) battles Joey Spencer (13-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba live stream
United States
Broadcast: FOX
Date: Saturday, December 25
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, December 26
Time: 1 am GMT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, December 26
Time: 12 pm AEDT
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on event broadcast page
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba results
- Joey Spencer def. Limberth Ponce by KO (R5)
- Kenneth Sims Jr def. Keeshawn Williams by unanimous decision (77-75, 79-73, 79-73)
- Travon Marshall def. Brian Jones by TKO (corner stoppage, R4 at 2:18)
- Michael Anderson def. Noe Alejandro Lopez by knockout (R3)
- Robbie Anthony Rose def. Vincent Gigante by majority decision (38-38, 39-37, 39-37)
- Dwyke Flemmings Jr def. George Gethers by KO (R1)
- Elijah Flores def. Shannon Hawkins by KO (R2)
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba live blog
First up on the main card Joey Spencer takes on Limberth Ponce. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.
Kenneth Sims Jr defeats Keeshawn Williams by unanimous decision. The scores were: 77-75, 79-73, 79-73.
Travon Marshall defeats Brian Jones via fourth-round TKO.
Michael Anderson stops Noe Alejandro Lopez in the third round.
Your main event tale of the tape.
PBS Fight Night on FS1 starts now. First up Michael Anderson up against Noe Alejandro Lopez in a six-rounder at welterweight.
The first fight of the card saw Elijah Flores making a dominant pro debut with the second-round KO against Shannon Hawkins.
More non-televised undercard results: Robbie Anthony Rose took a majority decision against TikTok star Vincent Gigante. The scores were 38-38, 39-37 and 39-37.
Dwyke Flemmings Jr makes a successful pro debut with the first-round stoppage, after dropping George Gethers twice.
And here is the three-fight Mielnicki vs DeLomba undercard live stream on FS1. Headlining the undercard action Kenneth Sims Jr faces off Keeshawn Williams. Live stream starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT in the US, which makes it 11 pm GMT in the UK and 10 am AEDT in Australia.
Kicking off live blog. In case you missed it, check out the event trailer below.
Mielnicki vs DeLomba fight card
The four-fight Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba main card follows the three-fight undercard. The action begins on a non-televised undercard. The lineup looks as the following:
Main Card
- Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Nicholas DeLomba, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Rajon Chance vs. Elon de Jesus, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Yoelvis Gomez vs. Clay Collard, 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Joey Spencer vs. Limberth Ponce, 8 rounds, super welterweight
Vito Mielnicki Jr expects 'tough fight' against Nicholas DeLomba
Undercard
- Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Keeshawn Williams, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Travon Marshall vs. Brian Jones, 4/6 rounds, super welterweight
- Michael Anderson vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez, 6 rounds, welterweight
Non-televised undercard
- Malik Nelson vs. Prince Martin, 4 rounds, bantamweight (swing bout)
- Vincent Gigante vs. Robbie Anthony Rose, 4 rounds, welterweight
- Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. George Gethers, 4 rounds, welterweight
- Elijah Flores vs. Shannon Hawkins, 4 rounds, super lightweight