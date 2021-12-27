Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin tickets, where to watch, PPV, time, undercard

Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz and former world champion Charles Martin square off at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday January 1, which makes it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds IBF title eliminator headlines the fight-five Premier Boxing Champions card live on pay-per-view.

Ortiz (32-2, 2 NC, 27 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the first round against Alexander Flores. Former IBF heavyweight champion Martin (28-2-1, 25 KOs) is riding the three-win streak, most recently stopping Gerald Washington in Round 6.

In the co-main event Frank Sanchez (19-0, 13 KOs) takes on Carlos Negron (25-3, 20 KOs). Among other Ortiz vs Martin PPV undercard bouts, Jonnie Rice (14-6-1, 10 KOs) faces Michael Coffie (12-1, 9 KOs) in the rematch, Gerald Washington (20-4-1, 13 KOs) battles Ali Eren Demirezen (14-1, 11 KOs), and Viktor Faust (8-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Iago Kiladze (27-5-1, 19 KOs). The full lineup can be found below.

Ortiz vs Martin tickets

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin tickets to witness all the action at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, January 1 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin live stream, date and time

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin live on FOX PPV. The date is Saturday, January 1. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Fans in other countries can watch Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin live stream on FITE TV.

The date and time when Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 2 at 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT, respectively.

The respective date and start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page on FITE TV.

Ortiz vs Martin fight card

The full five-fight Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin PPV card looks as the following:

Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin, 12 rounds, heavyweight – IBF heavyweight title eliminator

Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Jonnie Rice vs. Michael Coffie, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Gerald Washington vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Viktor Faust vs. Iago Kiladze, 10 rounds, heavyweight