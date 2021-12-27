Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Kickboxing

Two WKN titles on the line at Thai Boxe Mania 2022 in Turin

Parviz Iskenderov
Thai Boxe Mania 2022
Thai Boxe Mania 2022

WKN Italy

The World Kickboxing Network kicks off 2022 with the next edition of Thai Boxe Mania taking place at Palazzo dello Sport Ruffini in Turin, Italy on Saturday, January 29. The event promoted by Carlo Barbuto features a series of bouts with two WKN titles contested on the night.

Advertisements

In one the championship matchups, Alessio Forte and Ovidio Popadiuc battle it out for WKN European featherweight belt. In another title quest, Vincenzo Di Nicola and Krisztian Toth square off for WKN Junior World welterweight strap.

Over the years Thai Boxe Mania produced a number of world class bouts with some of the most renowned kickboxers and Muay Thai fighters, including Saenchai, Sudsakorn, Patrick Carta, Andrei Kulebin, Giorgio Petrosyan, among others.

Thai Boxe Mania 2022 follows Invictus Arena 29 recently held in Rome.

The WKN championship lineup looks as the following:

WKN European featherweight title, oriental rules, 5×3
Alessio Forte (Italy) vs. Ovidio Popadiuc (Romania)

WKN Junior World welterweight title, oriental rules, 3×3
Vincenzo Di Nicola (Italy) vs. Krisztian Toth (Hungary)

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097