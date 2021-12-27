Watch Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz dropping Alexander Flores in less than a minute (video)

Luis Ortiz faces Charles Martin in IBF heavyweight title eliminator live on pay-per-view from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday January 1, which makes it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring “King Kong” in his previous outing in November 2020, when he faced and KO’d Alexander Flores with body shot in the first round.

