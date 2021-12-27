Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Watch Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz dropping Alexander Flores in less than a minute (video)

Ortiz faces Martin live on PPV from Hollywood

Luis Ortiz faces Charles Martin in IBF heavyweight title eliminator live on pay-per-view from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday January 1, which makes it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring “King Kong” in his previous outing in November 2020, when he faced and KO’d Alexander Flores with body shot in the first round.

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin tickets, how to watch, live stream, date, time

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin

Get Ortiz vs Martin full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

