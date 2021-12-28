Full Fight Video: Charles Martin KO’s Gerald Washington with big left

Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Charles Martin faces Luis Ortiz in IBF heavyweight title eliminator live from Hollywood

Charles Martin goes up against Luis Ortiz in IBF heavyweight title eliminator at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday January 1, which makes it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring “Prince Charles” in his previous bout last February when he faced and knocked out Gerald Washington in the sixth round with big straight left.

Tickets for Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin showdown can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork. Other boxing fans can watch the fight live on FOX PPV and live stream on FITE TV.

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin

Get the full Luis vs Martin fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

