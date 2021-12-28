Full Fight Video: Charles Martin KO’s Gerald Washington with big left

Charles Martin goes up against Luis Ortiz in IBF heavyweight title eliminator at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday January 1, which makes it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring “Prince Charles” in his previous bout last February when he faced and knocked out Gerald Washington in the sixth round with big straight left.

Other boxing fans can watch the fight live on FOX PPV and live stream on FITE TV.

