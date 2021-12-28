Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Kickboxing

GLORY Kickboxing: 2021 Fight of the Year Nominees (video)

Newswire
Top 3 Finalists

GLORY Kickboxing hit the stream with the 2021 Fight of the Year Finalists. The lists includes the third showdown between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik at Collision 3, the first fight between Artem Vakhitov and Alex Pereira at Glory 77 and the battle between Tarik Khbabez and Levi Rigters also at G77.

You can watch the video up top and drop a comment below. The list looks as the following:

  • Rico Verhoeven vs. Jamal Ben Saddik 3 – Glory Collision 3
  • Alex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov – Glory 77: Rotterdam
  • Tarik Khbabez vs. Levi Rigters – Glory 77: Rotterdam

More
KickboxingNewsVideo

