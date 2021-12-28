GLORY Kickboxing: 2021 Fight of the Year Nominees (video)

GLORY Kickboxing hit the stream with the 2021 Fight of the Year Finalists. The lists includes the third showdown between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik at Collision 3, the first fight between Artem Vakhitov and Alex Pereira at Glory 77 and the battle between Tarik Khbabez and Levi Rigters also at G77.

You can watch the video up top and drop a comment below. The list looks as the following: