Boxing

Ortiz vs Martin final pre-fight press conference (video)

Newswire
Ortiz vs Martin live from Hollywood, FL

Ahead of their IBF heavyweight title eliminator live from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday January 1, Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin partake in the final pre-fight press conference. The date when the fight airs live on pay-per-view in in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 2.

Tickets to witness all the action at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, January 1 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The final Ortiz vs Martin pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, December 30. Live stream video from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is available up top, starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT in the US and 10:30 pm GMT in the UK, and 9:30 am AEDT in Australia on Friday, December 31.

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin

How to watch Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin, PPV, live stream, time, undercard

Get the full Ortiz vs Martin fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

