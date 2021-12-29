Ortiz vs Martin final pre-fight press conference (video)

Ahead of their IBF heavyweight title eliminator live from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday January 1, Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin partake in the final pre-fight press conference. The date when the fight airs live on pay-per-view in in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 2.

Tickets to witness all the action at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, January 1 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The final Ortiz vs Martin pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, December 30. Live stream video from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is available up top, starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT in the US and 10:30 pm GMT in the UK, and 9:30 am AEDT in Australia on Friday, December 31.

Get the full Ortiz vs Martin fight card.