Frank Martin looks ahead to his fight against Romero Duno (audio)

Frank Martin and SHOWTIME Sports President Stephen Espinoza on The PBC Podcast

Undefeated lightweight prospect Frank Martin and SHOWTIME Sports President Stephen Espinoza are this week’s guests on a special edition of The PBC Podcast.

Martin looks ahead to his main event bout against Romero Duno on FOX Saturday night while Espinoza reflects on another banner year and discusses what is to come in 2022.

Also, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal recap last weekend’s action, look ahead to Saturday night’s explosive heavyweight extravaganza topped by Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin live on pay-per-view and unveil The PBC Podcast 2021 Year-End Award winners. The full episode is available up top and below.

Get Ortiz vs Martin full fight card and broadcast information.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

