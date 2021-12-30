Keith Thurman: I might have fallen, but I’m going to rise again

Keith Thurman faces Mario Barrios live on pay-per-view from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 5. The contest features former unified welterweight champion up against former super lightweight champion in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup.

The date when Thurman vs Barrios airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 6.

Check out below what the fighters had to say ahead of their bout at the virtual press conference held earlier today.

Keith Thurman: The cream is going to rise to the top

“I’m happy to be here. It’s a blessing and I’m looking forward to this return. It’s been a long time coming. I’m not injured anymore and I feel great. I’m excited to perform for the fans in Las Vegas once again.

“It’s not ideal to have a layoff like I had, but you just have to roll with things in life. I’ve spent a lot of time meditating and prioritizing different things. Now the date is set and I can’t wait to get back in action. I truly love this sport.

“I was given a few options for opponents, and once I heard Barrios had interest in it, I knew that he was coming off an exciting fight and that I wanted to make it happen. Once Barrios was on the menu, I was ready to take him.

“There’s always pressure to be great. That pressure makes diamonds. Fighters like me and like Barrios, we want to shine. We take that pressure and everything coming our way. That’s the path of the warrior. There’s so much beauty in it. Our hearts pump better when we take those challenges head on.

“There’s no test better than a Keith Thurman test. You don’t step to Keith Thurman if you don’t want to make a name for yourself at 147. We have two fighters coming off of losses, which means we both have to prove ourselves. The time is now. Talk about the past if you want, but February 5, new stories will be created.

“In 2019, I fought Manny Pacquiao because that was the most exciting thing I could do then. Once I’m comfortable in this return, I’m coming for greatness. We know we’ve fallen from the ladder and we’re looking up. That’s okay, because we’re going to take it one step at a time to get back to where we were, in the top spot of the welterweight division.

“The fire has been burning inside me my whole life. It doesn’t matter what we’re competing in. When you’re in this sport, you’re in it to win. You have to be. That competitiveness is natural for me. No matter how long I’m off, I’m thinking about boxing.

“I’m here to prove that I’m not the kind of fighter that you can write off. The cream is going to rise to the top. I might have fallen, but you best believe I’m going to rise again. This year is about doing what I have to do to be at the pinnacle of the division.”

Mario Barrios: I’m chasing greatness

“I’ve been staying in the gym and I’m excited to make my return. I wanted to come back even sooner, but now the date is set and I’m excited.

“Once this fight was brought up to me, I was ready to go. Not many fighters are able to headline a pay-per-view for a second straight fight and I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m just looking to take full advantage of it.

“Fighting in Las Vegas is super exciting. The way everything has unfolded in my career is very humbling. It just goes to show how much work I’ve put in at only 26-years-old. This is huge for me. I’m up against a great fighter and I can’t wait to showcase my talent and my skills at 147 pounds.

“Moving up to welterweight was a long time coming for myself. I have a big frame and it was getting hard to make 140. We were thinking about 147 before the Gervonta Davis fight was even made. I didn’t want my first welterweight fight to be against an easy opponent. I wanted to fight an established welterweight who’s been in the ring with the best. Keith is a great fighter and I know this has the potential to be one of the best fights of the year.

“I’m in this sport to fight the best and that’s all I want to do. I’m in my prime right now. There was no hesitation moving up in weight or with taking the Thurman fight. I could have made 140 if I had to, but we decided that it was best to fight at a more natural weight.

“I still believe Thurman is one of the best in the division and that’s why this fight was exciting to me. If I go in there and handle my business, I automatically solidify myself in this division. I’m chasing greatness.

“If anything, I’m going to have more agility and stamina at this weight. Not having to drain myself is going to help me. I’m excited to showcase my talent and skills at a more comfortable weight.”

In the evening’s co-main event four-division world champion Santa Cruz takes on Carbajal in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. Get Thurman vs Barrios full fight card and broadcast information.