Leo Santa Cruz: I got overexcited & Gervonta Davis landed good punch

Four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz returns to action following his defeat against Gervonta Davis, when he faces Keenan Carbajal at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 5. The pair squares off in a ten-round super featherweight bout serving as Thurman vs Barrios co-main event live on pay-per-view. Check out below what they had to say at the virtual press conference held earlier today.

Leo Santa Cruz: It was a bit hard for me after the knockout loss

“I’m very excited to be back in this fight. This is the longest I’ve been away from the ring, so I’ve been anxious to return. My last fight didn’t go my way, but I’m looking forward to getting back to the top.

“Keenan is a strong fighter who doesn’t run. We’re coming to entertain the fans and that’s what we’ll do. I’m very motivated that Keenan is going to come to fight. I don’t want to be chasing a fighter all night long. I want to go back and forth and that’s what Carbajal will bring to the table.

“I wanted to see how I felt in this training camp before making a decision about what weight I fight at in the future. Now I’ve dropped the weight easily, so as long as everything goes well on February 5, I’ll be back at 126 in my next fight.

“I love fighting in Las Vegas, it’s like my second hometown. I have a lot of fans there. Plus, to be on a card this big with two great fighters in the main event is amazing, because I know they’re going to give a great fight. What’s in my head is giving an even better fight than the main event. This is a stacked card and I’m looking forward to being the fight of the night. It’s a big task.

“It was a bit hard for me after the knockout loss. But once I got back home and got encouragement from my fans, I felt better. I just got overexcited in the fight and Gervonta landed a good punch. I always want to entertain the fans. I had to pay for it this time, but I always will try to give fans a great fight.

“I think it’s better that I’m fighting a taller opponent. With a taller fighter, I know they have the reach, but I like to go toe-to-toe. I’m going to adjust in the ring. I’m confident and I know what I have to do in order to give a great performance.”

Keenan Carbajal: I feel like I’m at my peak right now

“My last fight in November was an amazing experience fighting in front of my hometown crowd at the Phoenix Suns arena. I’m excited to be back in action against Leo Santa Cruz on February 5.

“This is a great matchup. I’m looking to make this a classic fight. This is going to be a fight that people talk about for years to come. I really believe this is going to be a classic.

“I definitely can knock Leo out. I’m not just looking for it though. If it comes, it comes. I’m prepared to go to war. I know Leo’s style and he knows mine. There are going to be heavy punches exchanged. I’m coming to hurt him.

“I’m definitely overlooked in this fight. I understand the game and that I’m the underdog. But I believe I earned this spot and that’s all that matters. It doesn’t matter what the odds are, it just matters what happens on February 5.

“I’ve gained a lot of experience in my career. My mind and my body are one now. I’m able to do exactly what my team wants me to do in the ring. I feel like I’m at my peak right now.”

