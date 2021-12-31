Johnny Smith vs Lee Sung-hyun full fight video to hit stream early Jan (teaser)

A knockout “Knockdown Lockdown” international kickboxing “made in Prokick” event took place at Stormont Hotel in Belfast late November, when Northern Ireland’s Johnny “Swift” Smith squared off against Korea’s Lee Sung-hyun for then vacant WKN World welterweight title. After five rounds of a spectacular battle the latter claimed a prestigious belt by split decision to become a new champion.

The event teaser hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top. The release of full fight video is scheduled for early 2022 on Prokick.TV.