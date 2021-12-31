Luis Ortiz: I’m completely ready to become world champion

Luis Ortiz takes on former world champion Charles Martin at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday, January 1. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds IBF heavyweight title eliminator live on pay-per-view.

Check out below what the fighters had to say at the final press conference ahead of their bout.

The date when Ortiz vs Martin airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 2.

Luis Ortiz: I’m glad that he’s saying that he’s going to knock me out

“I’m very thankful for this great opportunity that my team has set me up with on Saturday night. It’s exciting to be able to give the fans a great show.”

“When somebody says they’re going to knock me out, it just makes me laugh and smile. Everybody says that. But you’re facing a fighter who has been through it before, so you can try your best.”

“I’m glad that he’s saying that he’s going to knock me out. He’s coming with bad intentions and so am I. Anyone can land the big shot, but it’s going to be me with my hand-raised Saturday night.”

“I’m very proud to have made my pro debut here at Hard Rock and to have done it in style. I’m glad that he trained well for this fight, because he’s going to be facing a difficult fighter who knows how to adapt.”

“First of all, my mind is 100% and that’s the most important thing. On Saturday night, everyone will see that physically, I’m also completely ready to become world champion.”

Charles Martin: I’m remaining hopeful about getting another world title fight

“I’m so excited for this fight. This is a great opportunity and I’m thankful for this chance that I have. It’s great to be displayed as the headliner. PBC has faith in me and I’m going to go out and show why.”

“What you see is what you get. I’ve been working hard in the gym day in and day out. It’s like second nature to me. I’m ready to let my hands speak. I’m going to be very skillful in there.”

“This is going to be a great fight. You don’t really see two southpaws too often in the heavyweight division. You’re going to see some really good boxing in this fight.”

“You’re going to get a knockout in this fight. We’re not going to go 12 rounds. I know I’m going to knock him out.”

“I didn’t get a fair shake in my first run as champion. This is the revenge tour right now. Luis Ortiz is first on my list of these last four fights I want before I retire, which includes two against Anthony Joshua. I want to beat him down twice.”

“Me and my trainer Manny Robles have been doing a lot of great work in the gym. People only see what happens in the ring, they don’t see what happens behind closed doors. I have business to take care of on Saturday and we’re ready.”

“I’m remaining hopeful about getting another world title fight. I never overlook my opponent or look ahead to another fight though. Ortiz is the only opposition that I see at this moment.”

In the ten-round co-main event Frank Sanchez goes up against Christian Hammer. Get the full Ortiz vs Martin fight card and broadcast information.