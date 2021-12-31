Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Watch Countdown to Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Heavyweight world title eliminator

Luis Ortiz and former world champion Charles Martin square off heavyweight title eliminator live on pay-per-view from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Saturday January 1, which makes it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. The Countdown video hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

Tickets to witness all the action at Hard Rock Live can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats. Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE TV.

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin

Get Ortiz vs Martin full fight card and broadcast information.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream Ortiz vs Martin live on Kayo

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097