Watch Countdown to Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin (video)

Luis Ortiz and former world champion Charles Martin square off heavyweight title eliminator live on pay-per-view from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Saturday January 1, which makes it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. The Countdown video hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

Tickets to witness all the action at Hard Rock Live can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats. Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE TV.

Get Ortiz vs Martin full fight card and broadcast information.