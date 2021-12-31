Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Ortiz vs Martin live from Hollywood, FL

Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz and former world champion Charles Martin square off in IBF title eliminator live on PPV from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday January 1, which makes it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Ortiz vs Martin weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday December 31 at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 PT in the US and 10:30 GMT in the UK, and Saturday January 1 at 9:30 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

In the co-main event Frank Sanchez takes on Christian Hammer. Among other bouts Jonnie Rice meets Michael Coffie in the rematch, Gerald Washington battles Ali Eren Demirezen, and Viktor Faust faces Iago Kiladze.

Get the full Ortiz vs Martin fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats. The event airs live on FOX PPV and live stream on FITE TV.

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin

Ortiz vs Martin fight card

Main Card

  • Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin, 12 rounds, heavyweight – IBF heavyweight title eliminator
  • Frank Sanchez vs. Christian Hammer, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Jonnie Rice vs. Michael Coffie, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Gerald Washington vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Viktor Faust vs. Iago Kiladze, 10 rounds, heavyweight

What Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin had to say at the final pre-fight presser

Undercard

  • Frank Martin vs. Romero Duno, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Geovany Bruzon vs. Lenier Pero, 10 rounds, heavyweight
