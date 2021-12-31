Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin weigh-in results (video)

Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz and former world champion Charles Martin square off in IBF title eliminator live on PPV from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday January 1, which makes it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Ortiz vs Martin weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday December 31 at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 PT in the US and 10:30 GMT in the UK, and Saturday January 1 at 9:30 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

In the co-main event Frank Sanchez takes on Christian Hammer. Among other bouts Jonnie Rice meets Michael Coffie in the rematch, Gerald Washington battles Ali Eren Demirezen, and Viktor Faust faces Iago Kiladze.

Get the full Ortiz vs Martin fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats. The event airs live on FOX PPV and live stream on FITE TV.

Ortiz vs Martin fight card

Main Card

Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin, 12 rounds, heavyweight – IBF heavyweight title eliminator

Frank Sanchez vs. Christian Hammer, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Jonnie Rice vs. Michael Coffie, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Gerald Washington vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Viktor Faust vs. Iago Kiladze, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Frank Martin vs. Romero Duno, 10 rounds, lightweight

Geovany Bruzon vs. Lenier Pero, 10 rounds, heavyweight