Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3 named GLORY 2021 Fight of the Year (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
The third fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has been named “2021 Fight of the Year” in GLORY Kickboxing. The bout held at GelreDome in Arnhem, Holland in October ended in favor of heavyweight champion, who stopped his old foe in Round 4. You can watch it up top.

The promotion also announced that Verhoeven was named “2021 Fighter of the year” for his victory of four-man tournament in January (in addition to supremacy over Ben Saddik).

“2021 Most Improved Fighter of the Year” award went to Antonio Plazibat, while Arkadiusz Wrzosek took “2021 Knockout of the Year” for his head kick KO of Badr Hari.

KickboxingNewsVideo

