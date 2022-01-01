Top Rank: Best boxing fights of 2021 – Fury vs Wilder 3 included (video)

Top Rank hit the stream with the six-fight compilation featuring six best bouts of 2021. The list includes Joe Smith Jr up against Maxim Vlasov, Emanuel Navarrete faceoff Joet Gonzalez, Mikaela Mayer versus Maiva Hamadouche, Isaac Dogboe opposite Adam Lopez, and the third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. You can watch it up top.

Top Rank 2021 Best Boxing Fights