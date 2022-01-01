Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Top Rank: Best boxing fights of 2021 – Fury vs Wilder 3 included (video)

Top Rank hit the stream with the six-fight compilation featuring six best bouts of 2021. The list includes Joe Smith Jr up against Maxim Vlasov, Emanuel Navarrete faceoff Joet Gonzalez, Mikaela Mayer versus Maiva Hamadouche, Isaac Dogboe opposite Adam Lopez, and the third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. You can watch it up top.

Top Rank 2021 Best Boxing Fights

  • Mikaela Mayer vs. Maiva Hamadouche – WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles, November 5
  • Emanuel Navarrete vs. Joet Gonzalez – WBO featherweight title, October 15
  • Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 – WBC heavyweight title – October 9
  • Isaac Dogboe vs. Adam Lopez – NABF featherweight title, June 19
  • Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor – undisputed junior welterweight title, May 22
  • Joe Smith Jr vs. Maxim Vlasov – WBO light heavyweight title, April 10

Boxing

