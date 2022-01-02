Ali Eren Demirezen stops Gerald Washington in Round 8 (video)

Ali Eren Demirezen secured a stoppage victory when he faced Gerald Washington at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday January 1, which made it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. The pair squared off on Ortiz vs Martin all-heavyweight fight card live on pay-per-view.

The fight ended at 27 seconds into the eighth round.

With the win a 2016 Olympian for Turkey Ali Eren Demirezen improves to 15-1, 12 KOs. Former college football standout at the University of Southern California and a U.S. Navy veteran Gerald Washington drops to 20-5-1, 13 KOs.

