Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Ali Eren Demirezen stops Gerald Washington in Round 8 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Ali Eren Demirezen vs Gerald Washington
Ali Eren Demirezen vs Gerald Washington | Twitter/PBConFOX

Ortiz vs Martin live from Hollywood, Florida

Ali Eren Demirezen secured a stoppage victory when he faced Gerald Washington at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday January 1, which made it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. The pair squared off on Ortiz vs Martin all-heavyweight fight card live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

The fight ended at 27 seconds into the eighth round.

With the win a 2016 Olympian for Turkey Ali Eren Demirezen improves to 15-1, 12 KOs. Former college football standout at the University of Southern California and a U.S. Navy veteran Gerald Washington drops to 20-5-1, 13 KOs.

Get the full Ortiz vs Martin fight card results and live updates.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097