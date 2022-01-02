Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Frank Martin dominates & TKO’s Romero Duno in Round 4 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

PBC on FOX

Lightweight contender Frank Martin came out on top when he faced and defeated Romero Duno at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday January 1, which made it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. The pair squared off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout headlining the PBC Fight Night card live on FOX, serving as Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin undercard.

The contest didn’t go the full distance. Moments after beating the first eight count in Round 4, Duno was dropped for the second time with another big left. He did get back on his feet and made a step forward to continue, but his corner instructed the referee to call it a day, and that was it.

With the victory Martin improves to 15-0, 11 KOs.

Duno drops to 24-3, 19 KOs.

You can watch Frank Martin vs Romero Duno full fight video highlights below and up top.

Fans can watch Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin live stream on FITE TV.

Frank Martin vs Romero Duno full fight video highlights

Frank Martin’s dominance in Round 2.

Martin drops Duno for the first time.

Martin TKO’s Duno in the fourth round.

Verdict.

Get the full Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin fight card results and live updates.

