Boxing

Frank Sanchez defeats Christian Hammer by UD after 10 rounds (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Ortiz vs Martin live from Hollywood, FL

Frank Sanchez secured a unanimous decision against Christian Hammer as the pair squared off in Ortiz vs Martin co-main event live on pay-per-view from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Saturday January 1, which made it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. After ten rounds all three judges scored the fight 100-98.

With the victory Sanchez improves to 20-0, 13 KOs and remains undefeated. Christian Hammer, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Carlos Negron, drops to 26-9, 16 KOs.

Get the full Ortiz vs Martin fight card results and live updates.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

