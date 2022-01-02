Frank Sanchez defeats Christian Hammer by UD after 10 rounds (video)

Frank Sanchez secured a unanimous decision against Christian Hammer as the pair squared off in Ortiz vs Martin co-main event live on pay-per-view from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Saturday January 1, which made it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. After ten rounds all three judges scored the fight 100-98.

With the victory Sanchez improves to 20-0, 13 KOs and remains undefeated. Christian Hammer, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Carlos Negron, drops to 26-9, 16 KOs.

Sanchez continues to deliver major body shots to Christian Hammer.



