Jonathan Rice earns second win against Michael Coffie (video)

Jonathan Rice and Michael Coffie squared off in the rematch at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday January 1, which made it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for ten rounds battle was featured on Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin fight card live on pay-per-view.

Rice handed Coffie his first career defeat last July taking the win via fifth round TKO. Their second fight went a full distance.

In the end two judges scored the fight 97-93, while one judge had it 99-91, all in favor of Rice.

With the victory Jonathan Rice improves to 15-6-1, 10 KOs and scores the second straight victory. Michael Coffie drops to 12-2, 9 KOs and suffers the second defeat in a row.

You can watch Jonnie Rice vs Michael Coffie 2 fight video highlights below.

Jonnie Rice vs Michael Coffie 2 fight video highlights

That looked like a knockdown in Round 2. Or it didn’t?

Coffie goes down early but it's not ruled a knockdown.



Order #OrtizMartin NOW: https://t.co/3Zu1Q7c92G pic.twitter.com/3ETgaOZ6zd — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) January 2, 2022

Rice’s dominance.

It’s Rice time.

Rice has taken full control in this match up.



Order #OrtizMartin NOW: https://t.co/3Zu1Q7c92G pic.twitter.com/LTSgWDKvuw — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) January 2, 2022

