Boxing

Jonathan Rice earns second win against Michael Coffie (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Jonnie Rice vs Michael Coffie
Jonnie Rice vs Michael Coffie | Twitter/premierboxing

Ortiz vs Martin live from Hollywood, Florida

Jonathan Rice and Michael Coffie squared off in the rematch at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday January 1, which made it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for ten rounds battle was featured on Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin fight card live on pay-per-view.

Rice handed Coffie his first career defeat last July taking the win via fifth round TKO. Their second fight went a full distance.

In the end two judges scored the fight 97-93, while one judge had it 99-91, all in favor of Rice.

With the victory Jonathan Rice improves to 15-6-1, 10 KOs and scores the second straight victory. Michael Coffie drops to 12-2, 9 KOs and suffers the second defeat in a row.

You can watch Jonnie Rice vs Michael Coffie 2 fight video highlights below.

Jonnie Rice vs Michael Coffie 2 fight video highlights

That looked like a knockdown in Round 2. Or it didn’t?

Rice’s dominance.

It’s Rice time.

Get Ortiz vs Martin full fight card results and live blog updates.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Boxing

