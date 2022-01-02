Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz and former world champion Charles Martin squared off in IBF title eliminator at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday January 1, which made it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. The pair battled it out in the headliner of a five-fight heavyweight extravaganza live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout ended prior to the final bell. As early as in the first round Ortiz went down and received an eight count. He also got dropped in Round 4.

In Round 6 “King Kong” returned a favor landing a big left. While Martin was out on his feet Ortiz continued throwing punches all way till his opponent went down.

Martin got his hand caught in the ropes. After getting it released and receiving an eight count the fight resumed, however only for a few moments. Ortiz was right there to continue landing punches and send “Prince” down again. The referee called it a day and that was it.

With the victory Luis Ortiz improves to 33-2, 2 NC, 28 KOs. He also secures the second win in a row following the first-round KO of Alexander Flores. Former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin drops to 28-3-1, 25 KOs. The defeat snaps his three-win streak.

You can watch Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin full fight video highlights below and up top.

Ortiz vs Martin full fight video highlights

“Prince” Charles Martin makes his ringwalk.

Here comes Luis “King Kong” Ortiz.

Martin scores a knockdown in Round 1.

Ortiz gets dropped for the second time in Round 4.

Martin with his 2nd knockdown of the night on Ortiz!



Order #OrtizMartin NOW: https://t.co/3Zu1Q7c92G pic.twitter.com/P0Xb551eTE — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) January 2, 2022

Ortiz lands big left, Martin out on his feet.

Get Ortiz vs Martin full fight card results.