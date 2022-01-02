Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Ortiz vs Martin results, start time, live stream, how to watch, PPV, main event, undercard

Newswire
Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin live on PPV from Hollywood, Florida
Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin faceoff | Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin live from Hollywood, Florida

Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz (32-2, 2 NC, 27 KOs) faces former world champion Charles Martin (28-2-1, 25 KOs) at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday, January 1. The scheduled for twelve rounds IBF title eliminator headlines the heavyweight extravaganza live on pay-per-view. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 2.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Frank Sanchez (19-0, 13 KOs) goes up against Christian Hammer (26-8, 16 KOs). Also on the card Jonnie Rice (14-6-1, 10 KOs) meets Michael Coffie (12-1, 9 KOs) in the rematch, and Gerald Washington (20-4-1, 13 KOs) squares off against Ali Eren Demirezen (14-1, 11 KOs). In addition, Viktor Faust (8-0, 6 KOs) battles it out against Iago Kiladze (27-5-1, 19 KOs). The full Ortiz vs Martin lineup, including a non-pay-per-view undercard action, can be found below.

How to watch Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin live stream

United States
Broadcast: FOX PPV, FITE TV
Date: Saturday, January 1
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, January 2
Time: 1 am GMT

Australia
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, January 2
Time: 12 pm AEDT

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on event broadcast page

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin results

  • Lenier Pero def. Geovany Bruzon by unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 78-74)

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin live blog

Advertisements

To refresh the feed click here.

6:27 pm ET / 10:27 am AEDT

6:18 pm ET / 10:18 am AEDT

Up next on the undercard Frank Martin takes on Romero Duno. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight.

6:16 pm ET / 10:16 am AEDT

6:09 pm ET / 10:09 am AEDT

Lenier Pero defeats Geovany Bruzon by unanimous decision after eight rounds. The scores were: 77-75 and 78-74 x2.

5:57 pm ET / 9:57 am AEDT

Back and forth.

5:49 pm ET / 9:49 am AEDT

5:47 pm ET / 9:47 am AEDT

5:22 pm ET / 9:22 am AEDT

Ortiz vs Martin undercard live on FOX starts at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT. The two-fight lineup features undefeated lightweight Frank Martin up against Romero Duno, and unbeaten heavyweights Geovany Bruzon and Lenier Pero.

Ortiz vs Martin prelims
Ortiz vs Martin prelims | Twitter/premierboxing

5:03 pm ET / 9:03 am AEDT

4:21 pm ET / 8:21 am AEDT

3:44 pm ET / 7:44 am AEDT

And here is Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin tale of the tape.

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin
Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin tale of the tape | Twitter/premierboxing

3:33 pm ET / 7:33 am AEDT

Kicking off live blog. In case you missed it, you can watch Countdown to Ortiz vs Martin below.

Ortiz vs Martin fight card

The five-fight Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin main card live on PPV, follows the six-fight undercard, including a pair of bouts live on FOX. The full lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin, 12 rounds, heavyweight – IBF heavyweight title eliminator
  • Frank Sanchez vs. Christian Hammer, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Jonnie Rice vs. Michael Coffie, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Gerald Washington vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Viktor Faust vs. Iago Kiladze, 8 rounds, heavyweight

What Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin had to say at the final pre-fight presser

Undercard

  • Frank Martin vs. Romero Duno, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Geovany Bruzon vs. Lenier Pero, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Non-televised undercard

  • Atif Oberlton vs. Ernest Amuzu, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Steven Torres vs. James Evans, 4/6 rounds, heavyweight (swing bout)
  • Alain Limonta vs. Ray Barlow, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Maliek Montgomery vs. Angel Luna, 10 rounds, super featherweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Ortiz vs Martin live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097