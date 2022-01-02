Ortiz vs Martin results, start time, live stream, how to watch, PPV, main event, undercard

Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz (32-2, 2 NC, 27 KOs) faces former world champion Charles Martin (28-2-1, 25 KOs) at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday, January 1. The scheduled for twelve rounds IBF title eliminator headlines the heavyweight extravaganza live on pay-per-view. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 2.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Frank Sanchez (19-0, 13 KOs) goes up against Christian Hammer (26-8, 16 KOs). Also on the card Jonnie Rice (14-6-1, 10 KOs) meets Michael Coffie (12-1, 9 KOs) in the rematch, and Gerald Washington (20-4-1, 13 KOs) squares off against Ali Eren Demirezen (14-1, 11 KOs). In addition, Viktor Faust (8-0, 6 KOs) battles it out against Iago Kiladze (27-5-1, 19 KOs). The full Ortiz vs Martin lineup, including a non-pay-per-view undercard action, can be found below.

How to watch Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin live stream

United States

Broadcast: FOX PPV, FITE TV

Date: Saturday, January 1

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Sunday, January 2

Time: 1 am GMT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Sunday, January 2

Time: 12 pm AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on event broadcast page

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin results

Lenier Pero def. Geovany Bruzon by unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 78-74)

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin live blog

Advertisements

To refresh the feed click here.

6:27 pm ET / 10:27 am AEDT

6:18 pm ET / 10:18 am AEDT

Up next on the undercard Frank Martin takes on Romero Duno. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight.

6:16 pm ET / 10:16 am AEDT

Lenier Pero defends his undefeated record (6-0, 3KOs) by handing Geovany Bruzon his first loss (6-1, 5KOs) in a hellacious 8RD heavyweight battle to open New Years day. #BruzonPero



Order #OrtizMartin now: https://t.co/0RMRoKi1vD#PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/JarEuXONsc — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) January 1, 2022

6:09 pm ET / 10:09 am AEDT

Lenier Pero defeats Geovany Bruzon by unanimous decision after eight rounds. The scores were: 77-75 and 78-74 x2.

5:57 pm ET / 9:57 am AEDT

Back and forth.

5:49 pm ET / 9:49 am AEDT

5:47 pm ET / 9:47 am AEDT

5:22 pm ET / 9:22 am AEDT

Ortiz vs Martin undercard live on FOX starts at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT. The two-fight lineup features undefeated lightweight Frank Martin up against Romero Duno, and unbeaten heavyweights Geovany Bruzon and Lenier Pero.

Ortiz vs Martin prelims | Twitter/premierboxing

5:03 pm ET / 9:03 am AEDT

4:21 pm ET / 8:21 am AEDT

3:44 pm ET / 7:44 am AEDT

And here is Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin tale of the tape.

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin tale of the tape | Twitter/premierboxing

3:33 pm ET / 7:33 am AEDT

Kicking off live blog. In case you missed it, you can watch Countdown to Ortiz vs Martin below.

Ortiz vs Martin fight card

The five-fight Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin main card live on PPV, follows the six-fight undercard, including a pair of bouts live on FOX. The full lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin, 12 rounds, heavyweight – IBF heavyweight title eliminator

Frank Sanchez vs. Christian Hammer, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Jonnie Rice vs. Michael Coffie, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Gerald Washington vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Viktor Faust vs. Iago Kiladze, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Frank Martin vs. Romero Duno, 10 rounds, lightweight

Geovany Bruzon vs. Lenier Pero, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Non-televised undercard

Atif Oberlton vs. Ernest Amuzu, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Steven Torres vs. James Evans, 4/6 rounds, heavyweight (swing bout)

Alain Limonta vs. Ray Barlow, 4 rounds, welterweight

Maliek Montgomery vs. Angel Luna, 10 rounds, super featherweight