Ortiz vs Martin results, start time, live stream, how to watch, PPV, main event, undercard

Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz (32-2, 2 NC, 27 KOs) faces former world champion Charles Martin (28-2-1, 25 KOs) at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday, January 1. The scheduled for twelve rounds IBF title eliminator headlines the heavyweight extravaganza live on pay-per-view. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 2.
In the co-main event Frank Sanchez (19-0, 13 KOs) goes up against Christian Hammer (26-8, 16 KOs). Also on the card Jonnie Rice (14-6-1, 10 KOs) meets Michael Coffie (12-1, 9 KOs) in the rematch, and Gerald Washington (20-4-1, 13 KOs) squares off against Ali Eren Demirezen (14-1, 11 KOs). In addition, Viktor Faust (8-0, 6 KOs) battles it out against Iago Kiladze (27-5-1, 19 KOs). The full Ortiz vs Martin lineup, including a non-pay-per-view undercard action, can be found below.
How to watch Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin live stream
United States
Broadcast: FOX PPV, FITE TV
Date: Saturday, January 1
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, January 2
Time: 1 am GMT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, January 2
Time: 12 pm AEDT
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on event broadcast page
Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin results
- Lenier Pero def. Geovany Bruzon by unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 78-74)
Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin live blog
6:27 pm ET / 10:27 am AEDT
6:18 pm ET / 10:18 am AEDT
Up next on the undercard Frank Martin takes on Romero Duno. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight.
6:16 pm ET / 10:16 am AEDT
6:09 pm ET / 10:09 am AEDT
Lenier Pero defeats Geovany Bruzon by unanimous decision after eight rounds. The scores were: 77-75 and 78-74 x2.
5:57 pm ET / 9:57 am AEDT
Back and forth.
5:49 pm ET / 9:49 am AEDT
5:47 pm ET / 9:47 am AEDT
5:22 pm ET / 9:22 am AEDT
Ortiz vs Martin undercard live on FOX starts at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT. The two-fight lineup features undefeated lightweight Frank Martin up against Romero Duno, and unbeaten heavyweights Geovany Bruzon and Lenier Pero.
5:03 pm ET / 9:03 am AEDT
4:21 pm ET / 8:21 am AEDT
3:44 pm ET / 7:44 am AEDT
And here is Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin tale of the tape.
3:33 pm ET / 7:33 am AEDT
Kicking off live blog. In case you missed it, you can watch Countdown to Ortiz vs Martin below.
Ortiz vs Martin fight card
The five-fight Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin main card live on PPV, follows the six-fight undercard, including a pair of bouts live on FOX. The full lineup looks as the following:
Main Card
- Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin, 12 rounds, heavyweight – IBF heavyweight title eliminator
- Frank Sanchez vs. Christian Hammer, 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Jonnie Rice vs. Michael Coffie, 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Gerald Washington vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Viktor Faust vs. Iago Kiladze, 8 rounds, heavyweight
What Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin had to say at the final pre-fight presser
Undercard
- Frank Martin vs. Romero Duno, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Geovany Bruzon vs. Lenier Pero, 10 rounds, heavyweight
Non-televised undercard
- Atif Oberlton vs. Ernest Amuzu, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
- Steven Torres vs. James Evans, 4/6 rounds, heavyweight (swing bout)
- Alain Limonta vs. Ray Barlow, 4 rounds, welterweight
- Maliek Montgomery vs. Angel Luna, 10 rounds, super featherweight