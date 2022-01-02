Viktor Faust stops Iago Kiladze in two rounds following five knockdowns (video)

Viktor Faust (9-0, 7 KOs) secured the win by TKO and remained undefeated when he faced Iago Kiladze (27-6-1, 19 KOs) at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday January 1, which made it Sunday January 2 in the UK and Australia. The bout kicked off Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin fight card live on pay-per-view.

The scheduled for eight rounds bout ended in Round 2, following as many as five knockdowns. Kiladze got dropped twice in the first round and once in the second, which ended the fight. Faust went down one time in each round, and remained the last man standing.

The referee stopped the fight at 1 minute and 44 seconds into the second round.

