Boxing schedule: What’s on in January 2022 – fights, tickets, TV, live stream

The year kicked off with a big night of heavyweight extravaganza, topped by Luis Ortiz up against Charles Martin, live on pay-per-view from Hollywood, Florida on NY day. This coming weekend does not seem to be rich on international boxing events, however the remaining three weeks of January 2022 have a fair bit to offer. Check out the schedule below (dates are local).

Advertisements

On Saturday, January 15 Joe Smith Jr defends his WBO light heavyweight title against Callum Johnson at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork. The event airs live stream on ESPN+ in the US and Sky Sports in the UK. International broadcast, including Australia, is expected on FITE TV.

On Saturday, January 22 Gary Russell Jr defends his WBC featherweight title against Mark Magsayo at Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork. The event airs live on Showtime, while international broadcast is expected on FITE TV.

Saturday, January 29 is set to feature Claressa Shields as she defends her WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles against Ema Kozin at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, United Kingdom. Ticket information is yet to be determined. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on FITE TV.

Also on Saturday, January 29 Robson Conceicao and Xavier Martinez square off in WBC junior lightweight title eliminator taking place at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK. Tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork. The event airs live stream on ESPN+ in the US, Sky Sports in the UK. International broadcast is expected on FITE TV.

The four-event list of scheduled world-class boxing events for the rest of January 2022 can be found below.

Boxing Schedule January 2022

Joe Smith Jr vs Callum Johnson

January 15, 2022

Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo

January 22, 2022

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

January 29, 2022

Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez

January 29, 2022

Get the full Boxing schedule 2022.