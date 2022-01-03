UFC 2022 event dates from January through March

Ten events have been featured on UFC schedule for the first quarter of 2022 so far. The list includes several UFC Vegas shows, Fight Night in Columbus, OH and three numbered events in Anaheim, CA, Houston, TX and Las Vegas, NV.
The kickoff is set for January 15 with UFC Vegas 46 topped by a featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze.
UFC 270 follows on January 22 live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA (get tickets). In the main event heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou takes on interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.
On February 12 reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker. The pair squares off in the rematch headlining UFC 271 live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX (get tickets). Adesanya dethroned Whittaker in October 2019 at UFC 243 in Melbourne, claiming the belt by knockout in the second round.
The headline-bout for UFC 272 live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 5 is yet to be determined.
In addition, UFC 273 is expected to take place on the second week of Q2 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night cards live stream on ESPN+ and numbered events live on ESPN+ PPV. In the UK the fight cards are available on BT Sport Monthly Pass and UFC Fight Pass. In Australia fans can witness all the action happening inside the Octagon live on Main Event on Kayo as well as on Fight Pass.
UFC Schedule – Q1/2022
UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs Chikadze
January 15, 2022
UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
January 22, 2022
UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland
February 5, 2022
UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2
February 12, 2022
UFC Vegas 48: Marquez vs Daukaus
February 19, 2022
UFC Vegas 49: Dariush vs Makhachev
February 26, 2022
UFC 272
March 5, 2022
UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs Ankalaev
March 12, 2022
UFC Vegas 51
March 19, 2022
UFC Columbus: Blachowicz vs Rakic
March 26, 2022
