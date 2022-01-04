Best of Showtime Boxing 2021 (video)

Showtime hit the stream with the “Best of 2021” featuring a series of world class boxing bouts, from Angelo Leo vs Stephen Fulton that kicked off the year in January, to Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley that concluded a knockout season in December, and everything in between, including Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant and Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul. You can watch it up top.

