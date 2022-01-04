Showtime hit the stream with the “Best of 2021” featuring a series of world class boxing bouts, from Angelo Leo vs Stephen Fulton that kicked off the year in January, to Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley that concluded a knockout season in December, and everything in between, including Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant and Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul. You can watch it up top.
Best of Showtime Boxing 2021 (video)
