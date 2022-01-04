Stream UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane live on Kayo
Best of Showtime Boxing 2021 (video)

Showtime hit the stream with the “Best of 2021” featuring a series of world class boxing bouts, from Angelo Leo vs Stephen Fulton that kicked off the year in January, to Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley that concluded a knockout season in December, and everything in between, including Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant and Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul. You can watch it up top.

Get boxing schedule for 2022.

Related

