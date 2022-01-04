Search
UFC

Tank ride, helicopter flight & more: Jan Blachowicz visits 1st Warsaw Armoured Brigade (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Jan Blachowicz visits troops at Polish military base

Jan Blachowicz is scheduled for his next appearance inside the Octagon on March 26 when he faces Aleksandar Rakic in the main event of UFC Columbus live from Nationwide Arena. Today the promotion hit the stream with the video featuring former light heavyweight champion as he visits troops at Polish military base.

The footage from the 1st Warsaw Armoured Brigade sees Blachowicz as he rides a tank, flies a helicopter, as well as runs a training session for the soldiers. You can watch it up top.

“Maybe I will join the military, maybe I still have time,” says 38-year-old Blachowicz. “They’ve got nice toys.”

“One of my dreams come true today, so I am excited. I will not sleep today.”

“It’s a great feeling. People like soldiers talk about you, that you are a hero for them”.

“I have a lot of respect for them, for what they do. I will not die in the cage [Octagon], but they have a different kind of style fighting.”

“I have a lot of respect for them, and I am happy they have respect for me”.

Jan Blachowicz was in action last October when he was submitted by Glover Teixeira in the second round and lost UFC light heavyweight title. Prior to that he scored a unanimous decision against Israel Adesanya and stopped Dominick Reyes in the second round to take then vacant 205-pound belt.

Lifestyle MMA News UFC Video

Related

