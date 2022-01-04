Joet Gonzalez faces Jeo Santisima in Ramirez vs Pedraza co-feature

Featherweight contender Joet Gonzalez takes on fellow former world title challenger Jeo Santisima at Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in the UK and Australia. The pair squares off in a ten-round bout serving as a co-feature to Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza.

Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. International broadcast, including Australia, is expected on FITE TV.

Ramirez vs Pedraza tickets

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza tickets to witness all the action at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday February 5 can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

“Joet Gonzalez is a fighter of tremendous character and one of the best featherweights in the world. When he became available, it was a no-brainer,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“My last three fights have been on Top Rank cards, and they’ve always treated me with respect. I can’t wait for my official debut under the Top Rank banner,” Gonzalez said. “Jeo is a tough Filipino warrior, and this is a great opportunity to prove I belong in the featherweight title conversation. I want another title shot, and it all starts with an impressive showing in Fresno.”

Joet Gonzalez (24-2, 14 KOs), from Glendora, California, is ranked in the top 10 at featherweight by two sanctioning organizations. He received his first world title shot in October 2019, dropping a unanimous decision to Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBO featherweight title. Nearly two years later, he challenged Emanuel Navarrete for the same belt, and the two combined for a Fight of the Year contender. While Gonzalez lost a unanimous decision, he proved his mettle as one of the division’s most formidable contenders. He bested Miguel Marriaga over 10 rounds on a Top Rank on ESPN card in between the Stevenson and Navarrete fights.

Jeo Santisima (21-3, 18 KOs), from Aroroy, Philippines, lost two of his first four pro bouts before a 17-fight winning streak earned him a shot at Navarrete in February 2020 for the WBO junior featherweight world title. In a high-profile setting on the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder II undercard, Santisima acquitted himself well, ultimately falling via 11th-round TKO. He has won two straight by knockout in his home country since the Navarrete defeat.

Ramirez vs Pedraza fight card

The current Ramirez vs Pedraza lineup looks as the following:

Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza, 12 rounds, junior welterweight

Joet Gonzalez vs. Jeo Santisima, 10 rounds, featherweight

Richard Torrez Jr vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. TBA, lightweight

Karlos Balderas vs. TBA, junior lightweight

Javier Martinez vs. TBA, middleweight

Antonio Mireles vs. TBA, heavyweight