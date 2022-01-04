Best Top Rank knockouts filmed ringside in 2021 (video)

Top Rank Boxing hit the stream with a new video featuring some of the best knockouts of 2021 filmed from the ringside angle. The full list, including Tyson Fury finishing Deontay Wilder, Naoya Inoue KOing Michael Dasmarinas, Oscar Valdez stopping Miguel Berchelt, and more can be found below, and you can watch it up top.
Best of 2021 KOs from TR Ringside Camera
- Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3
- Jared Anderson vs. Kingsley Ibeh
- Jose Zepeda vs. Josue Vargas
- Oscar Valdez vs. Miguel Berchelt
- Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas
- Efe Ajagba vs. Brian Howard
- Jahi Tucker vs. Eric Rodriguez
- Jeremiah Milton vs. Jayvone Dafney
- Rowdy Legend Montgomery vs. Martez McGregor
- Xander Zayas vs. Demarcus Layton