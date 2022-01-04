Best Top Rank knockouts filmed ringside in 2021 (video)

Top Rank Boxing hit the stream with a new video featuring some of the best knockouts of 2021 filmed from the ringside angle. The full list, including Tyson Fury finishing Deontay Wilder, Naoya Inoue KOing Michael Dasmarinas, Oscar Valdez stopping Miguel Berchelt, and more can be found below, and you can watch it up top.

Best of 2021 KOs from TR Ringside Camera

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3

Jared Anderson vs. Kingsley Ibeh

Jose Zepeda vs. Josue Vargas

Oscar Valdez vs. Miguel Berchelt

Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas

Efe Ajagba vs. Brian Howard

Jahi Tucker vs. Eric Rodriguez

Jeremiah Milton vs. Jayvone Dafney

Rowdy Legend Montgomery vs. Martez McGregor

Xander Zayas vs. Demarcus Layton

