Neiman Gracie vs Logan Storley tops Bellator 274, tickets

Neiman Gracie faces Logan Storley headlining Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday February 19, which makes it Sunday February 20 in the UK and Australia. The contest features ranked No. 4 and No. 5 welterweight contenders squaring off in a three-round 170-pound battle live on Showtime.

In the co-main event former Bellator welterweight champion and No. 8-ranked Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) returns to action against Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-1), a winner of his last seven contests. Also on the card undefeated Keri Taylor Melendez (5-0) competes at flyweight against former title challenger and No. 6-ranked Veta Arteaga (6-4), and undefeated prospect Davion Franklin (4-0) meets Said Sowma (8-2) at heavyweight.

Among the preliminary card bouts at lightweight Georgi Karakhanyan (31-12-1) goes up against Adam Piccolotti (12-4), Mandel Nallo (8-1, 1 NC) faces Nick Browne (12-1), and Corey Samuels (3-2) meets undefeated Justin Montalvo (4-0). In addition, Isaiah Hokit (0-1) battles Albert Birckhead (0-1) at featherweight, and Jaylon Bates (4-0) takes on Chris Disonell (6-4) at bantamweight.

Bellator 274 tickets

Bellator 274 tickets to witness all the action at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday, February 19 go on sale Friday, January 7. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com and Bellator.com. A special presale takes place Thursday, January 6.

Neiman Gracie vs Logan Storley

Originating from the exalted Brazilian jiu-jitsu family, Neiman Gracie scored his first professional TKO when he backed his opponent against the fence and unleashed a barrage of unanswered punches to Lemminger’s head, forcing referee Jason Herzog to stop the contest at 1:27 of the opening round on Sept. 18, 2021, in San Jose, Calif.

The great grandson of Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu founder Carlos Gracie, nephew of MMA icon Royce Gracie, and cousin to Renzo Gracie, Neiman Gracie opened his outstanding MMA career by recording nine consecutive wins of then-undefeated opponents, including eight by submission.

A native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the 33-year-old Bellator veteran currently holds a 9-2 promotional record. While others his age were learning to speak their native language, Gracie began jiu-jitsu training at age four. Fast forward to 18 years later when the multi-faceted fighter earned the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu black belt at 22. Additionally, the Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu and Kings MMA fighter captured the 2011 U.S National Jiu-Jitsu title, 2008 Pan-American Jiu-Jitsu crown, and 2007 American National Jiu-Jitsu championship during an illustrious amateur career.

Hailing from Webster, S.D., the hard-hitting Logan Storley commenced his pro vocation with six consecutive knockouts, including five in the initial stanza, en route to 11 straight triumphs overall. Furthermore, “The Storm” will make his ninth consecutive Bellator appearance where he currently holds a magnificent 7-1 record.

Like his counterpart on Feb. 19, Storley began wresting at a young age, albeit one year later at age five. Additionally, the Sanford MMA product and former folkstyle wrestler completed a fabled amateur career as a four-time NCAA Division-I champion at the University of Minnesota, as well as a six-time South Dakota High School Activities Association titlist.

The 29-year-old Storley, who holds academic degrees in both business and marketing, thrilled his hometown crowd in his last turn by earning a split-decision victory over Dante Schiro in the co-featured bout of Bellator 265 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Bellator 274 fight card

The current Bellator 274 lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Veta Arteaga vs. Keri Taylor Melendez

Said Sowma vs. Davion Franklin

Preliminary Card

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti

Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne

Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell

Corey Samuels vs. Justin Montalvo

Isaiah Hokit vs. Albert Birckhead