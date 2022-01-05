Check out some of the most extravaganza, fun and memorable UFC fighters’ performances on the mic throughout 2021. The video features some of today’s top athletes including Dustin Poirier, Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis, Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev and more. You can watch it up top.
UFC best of mic 2021: Octagon interviews, press conferences & more (video)
Top Mic Moments
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
