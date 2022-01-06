Volkanovski vs Holloway 3 tops UFC 272, Sterling vs Yan co-main, tickets on sale

Reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faces former champion Max Holloway in their trilogy fight headlining UFC 272 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 5. In the co-main event current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling meets former champion and current interim titleholder Petr Yan in the rematch.

ESPN was first to report the championship doubleheader citing UFC President Dana While (via Twitter). Contracts reportedly have not yet been signed and expected to be finalized shortly.

The date when UFC 272 airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 6.

UFC 272 tickets

UFC 272 tickets to witness all MMA action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) was in action last September when he scored a unanimous decision against Brian Ortega. Prior to that he defeated Max Holloway by split decision in the rematch, after claiming the 145-pound title by UD in their first fight.

Max Holloway (23-6) is riding the two-win streak. Last November he scored a unanimous decision against Yair Rodriguez, after similarly defeating Clavin Kattar to rebound from a pair of defeats suffered against Volkanovski.

Aljamain Sterling (20-3) took the 135-pound belt last March via fourth-round disqualification against then champion Petr Yan, after the latter landed an illegal knee. Petr Yan (16-2) won his previous bout last October by unanimous decision against Cory Sandhagen and lifted the interim bantamweight strap.

MMA fans can watch UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

UFC 272 fight card

The finalized UFC 272 fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The announced to date list of bouts looks as the following:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Bryce Mitchell vs. Edson Barboza

Todd Duffee vs. Chris Barnett

Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Yan Xiaonan vs. Marina Rodriguez